Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 130,099 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,344,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,099 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 0.8% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,134,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 97,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,149.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 177,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 163,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

