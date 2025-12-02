Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,825,504 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,372,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,825,504 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $449,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $366,959,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% during the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after buying an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FCX opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

