Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 23,130 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,278,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 400.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,891.81 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,389.45. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $83.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total transaction of $2,003,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,922,265.19. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,141.52.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

