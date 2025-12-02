Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 23,710 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $412,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $81,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,224.60. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.05, for a total value of $492,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 440,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,499,684.30. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,338 shares of company stock worth $12,525,038. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $251.02 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $185.44 and a one year high of $310.60. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.56 and a 200-day moving average of $271.55.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

