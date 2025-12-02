Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 247,532 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,532 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $594,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

