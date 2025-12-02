Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 475,171 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,171 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $668,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $716,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $623.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 367,927 shares of company stock valued at $212,707,362 over the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

