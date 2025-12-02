Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 500,533 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,533 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $559,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE HLT opened at $283.01 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $287.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.10.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

