Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 74,735 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,735 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $777,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,869,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 176.3% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $502.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $520.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

