Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 754,875 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,350,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 754,875 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $869,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $5,127,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,573,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,930,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 161,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

