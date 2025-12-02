Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,529,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224,737 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $701,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 163,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 108,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 55,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $827,635,000 after purchasing an additional 939,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6%

BSX stock opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 125,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,814 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.