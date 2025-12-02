Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,758,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,230,845 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $607,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,451,000 after acquiring an additional 603,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

