Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $349,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,792,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,398,000 after acquiring an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,293 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,356,065,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $410.14 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.88. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.07.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

