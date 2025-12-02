BancFirst Corporation $BANF Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 648.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 142,232 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $20,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in BancFirst by 27.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $6,912,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BancFirst by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BANF. Zacks Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BancFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.78. BancFirst Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). BancFirst had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

