Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 124.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $833,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $5,091,641,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,439,000. Unisphere Establishment grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,250 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 881.5% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $388.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $54.69.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

