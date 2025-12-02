BCE, Inc. $BCE Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 99.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,006,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,981,281 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BCE were worth $310,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 23,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in BCE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BCE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. BCE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. BCE’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

