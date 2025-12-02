Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. CICC Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $308,281.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,631,093.75. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,892 shares of company stock worth $173,869,312. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.30. The company has a market cap of $399.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.80, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

