Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $22.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 607,423 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,270,157,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after buying an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

