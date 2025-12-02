Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.47 and traded as low as GBX 9.25. Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 11.30, with a volume of 25,594 shares changing hands.

Get Beowulf Mining alerts:

Beowulf Mining Stock Up 9.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX (2.42) EPS for the quarter.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.