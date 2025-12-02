Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 13,688 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,780 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get HP alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 143.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $36.93.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on HP in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.