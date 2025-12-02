BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 887,216 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,157,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 887,216 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,350,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,493,717. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
