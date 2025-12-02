Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,486,000 after buying an additional 3,485,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after buying an additional 6,332,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,531,000 after buying an additional 4,407,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,389,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.7%

BND opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

