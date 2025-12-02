Boston Family Office LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,724,000 after buying an additional 935,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,228,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,945.62 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,162.00 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,938.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,906.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $51.58 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,547.56.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

