Boston Family Office LLC Invests $332,000 in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,794,952,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,007,000 after buying an additional 1,781,530 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Shopify by 246,359.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,759,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,146,000 after buying an additional 1,759,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $149.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

