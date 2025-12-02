Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $98,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after buying an additional 1,342,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,190,000 after buying an additional 378,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,477,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,764,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,712,000 after acquiring an additional 370,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $307.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.16.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

