Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 46,076 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,076 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $91,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after acquiring an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,444,000 after purchasing an additional 213,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,820,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,081,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $73,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,116,114.72. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,653. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

