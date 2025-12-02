Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $52,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in AutoZone by 98.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,945.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,938.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,906.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $3,162.00 and a one year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $51.58 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AutoZone from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 target price (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,547.56.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

