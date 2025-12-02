Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes $150.05 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 871,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $150,051,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,575,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 689.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 56,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.27.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

