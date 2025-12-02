Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.59% of Business First Bancshares worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFST. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 26.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.91. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Business First Bancshares announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFST

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $38,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 265,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,075.85. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Business First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.