Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Position Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $22,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sierra Legacy Group bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

NYSE:CSL opened at $318.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.32 and a 200-day moving average of $362.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

