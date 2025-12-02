Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 385.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $255.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $262.98.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.