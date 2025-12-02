Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,335 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cencora were worth $289,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cencora alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cencora by 170.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 38,280 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,918,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 1,348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

View Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of COR opened at $360.33 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.