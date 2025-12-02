Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,493,717. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

