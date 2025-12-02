Comparing Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) & Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ)

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) and Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Amrize alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Adbri shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amrize and Adbri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amrize N/A N/A N/A Adbri N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amrize $11.70 billion 2.46 $1.27 billion $1.84 28.27 Adbri N/A N/A N/A $0.22 9.35

This table compares Amrize and Adbri”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amrize has higher revenue and earnings than Adbri. Adbri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amrize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amrize and Adbri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amrize 0 6 7 1 2.64 Adbri 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amrize currently has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Amrize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amrize is more favorable than Adbri.

Summary

Amrize beats Adbri on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amrize

(Get Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

About Adbri

(Get Free Report)

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications. The company offers its products to residential and non-residential construction, engineering construction, industrial manufacturing, and mining markets. Adbri Limited was founded in 1882 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.