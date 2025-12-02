Comparing CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) and CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CoreWeave and CLEAR Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreWeave 3 12 16 2 2.52 CLEAR Secure 1 2 5 0 2.50

CoreWeave currently has a consensus price target of $130.14, suggesting a potential upside of 68.88%. CLEAR Secure has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Given CoreWeave’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreWeave is more favorable than CLEAR Secure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.8% of CLEAR Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of CLEAR Secure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CoreWeave and CLEAR Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreWeave N/A N/A N/A CLEAR Secure 20.97% 119.82% 17.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreWeave and CLEAR Secure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreWeave N/A N/A N/A ($1.45) -53.14 CLEAR Secure $770.49 million 5.96 $169.68 million $1.64 21.04

CLEAR Secure has higher revenue and earnings than CoreWeave. CoreWeave is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLEAR Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CLEAR Secure beats CoreWeave on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc. engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.