Contrasting Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novanta and ICZOOM Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $960.31 million 4.15 $64.09 million $1.47 75.84 ICZOOM Group $187.05 million 0.04 $1.19 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than ICZOOM Group.

This table compares Novanta and ICZOOM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.41% 14.70% 7.88% ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICZOOM Group has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of ICZOOM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novanta and ICZOOM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 1 2 0 0 1.67 ICZOOM Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Novanta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than ICZOOM Group.

Summary

Novanta beats ICZOOM Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta



Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About ICZOOM Group



ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers customs clearance, temporary warehousing, logistic, and shipping services. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. ICZOOM Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

