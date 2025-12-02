Convergence Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Convergence Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,493,717 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

