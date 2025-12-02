Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.6% in the second quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $486.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.83. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.