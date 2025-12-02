Creative Planning Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa $AA

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,096.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $57,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $43.50 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 24th. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

