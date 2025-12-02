Creative Planning Has $914,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 588.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Bunge Global by 197.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bunge Global news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865,156.69. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

