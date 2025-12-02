CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,178 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,103,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,039,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 917,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM stock opened at $129.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $135.81.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

