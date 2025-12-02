CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,721 iShares India 50 ETF $INDY

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.45. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.