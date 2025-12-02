CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Astronics Corporation $ATRO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Astronics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth $3,201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth $1,671,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 659.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Trading Down 2.6%

ATRO opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. Astronics Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -442.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Astronics news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $43,082.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,678.56. This represents a 51.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATRO

About Astronics

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.