CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,377,000. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aercap by 40.6% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,620 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the first quarter worth $116,325,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,006,000 after buying an additional 864,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 43.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,843,000 after buying an additional 699,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $138.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

