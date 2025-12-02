Critical Review: RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) versus Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL – Get Free Report) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Veru shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Veru”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veru $16.89 million 2.11 -$37.80 million ($2.20) -1.10

RBC Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RBC Life Sciences and Veru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veru 1 0 2 0 2.33

Veru has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 928.81%. Given Veru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veru is more favorable than RBC Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Veru N/A -143.24% -85.22%

Summary

Veru beats RBC Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBC Life Sciences

About RBC Life Sciences

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Veru

About Veru

Veru Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The company’s development program includes enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for treatment of augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese and overweight elderly patients; Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral lung infection on oxygen support who are at high risk for viral induced ARDS and death. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

