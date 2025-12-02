Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 397,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $519,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 79.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $3,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $241,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $224.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.55. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.