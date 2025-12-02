Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Bought by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $361,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 394,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $70.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

