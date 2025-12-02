DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,648,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $406,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $205.58 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $12,180,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $8,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 629,223 shares of company stock valued at $143,492,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.