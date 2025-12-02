Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,642 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Eaton by 142.3% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 125.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 500 shares of company stock valued at $174,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $340.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.25 and a 200-day moving average of $356.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.