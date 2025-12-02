Elite Life Management LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Elite Life Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. FWG Investments LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.0% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 375,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,001 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $283.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $283.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.