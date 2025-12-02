Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation $ABUS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABUS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 104,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $809.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.07. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.28% and a negative net margin of 352.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.